New Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has spoken about why he chose the Bundesliga club over Manchester United. Photo: @BlackYellow/Twitter

CAPE TOWN – New Borussia Dortmund recruit Erling Haaland has revealed why he chose the Bundesliga club over Manchester United, who he was heavily linked with prior to his move to Germany. Several reports suggested United, due to Haaland’s relationship with their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, had the inside lane and were favourites to secure his services.

But the 19-year-old Norweigian has lifted the lid on why he moved to Germany.

“It’s a funny question,” he was quoted by Metro.co.uk when asked why he chose to join Dortmund ahead of United.

“I chose Dortmung because my feling was best here,” he said.