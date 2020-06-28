Hamburg miss out on Bundesliga promotion, Heidenheim to face Werder

BERLIN – Former European and German champions Hamburg SV on Sunday missed out on possible Bundesliga promotion, crashing to a 5-1 home loss to Sandhausen on the final matchday of the second division season to miss out on the promotion playoff spot.

Heidenheim grabbed third place despite losing 3-0 to Arminia Bielefeld and will face 16th-placed Bundesliga club Werder Bremen in a promotion/relegation playoff over two legs.

Hamburg, relegated two years ago for the first time in their history, finished fourth despite needing just a point from their game.

They were 2-0 down after 21 minutes through an own goal from Rick van Drongelen and Kevin Behrens's quick break.

An Aaron Hunt penalty in the second half gave Hamburg renewed hope.