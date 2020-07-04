Havertz transfer not possible this year, says Bayern chairman

BERLIN – Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has all but ruled out a signing of German super talent Kai Havertz and also expects Thiago Alcantara to leave the Bundesliga champions.

Rummenigge told broadcasters Sport1 in an interview late Friday that Bayern could at least now not pay a sum of around 100 million euros (112 million dollars) Bayer Leverkusen are said to want for Havertz who is said to be sought by several European top clubs.

"A transfer of Havertz will not be possible financially for us this year," Rummenigge said.

"The whole of football Europe and Bayern as well face big financial challenges as long as fans are not allowed back into the stadiums. Everyone knows the dimension (sports director) Rudi Voeller has in mind at Bayer Leverkusen."

The coronavirus pandemic has led Bayern and other clubs be cautious, and Bayern have already signed Germany winger Leroy Sane for close to 50 million euros from Manchester City.