Jadon Sancho describes fine for breaking lockdown regulations as a joke
CAPE TOWN – Borussia Dortmund winger and Manchester United and Chelsea target Jadon Sancho has labelled his fine for breaking lockdown regulations as an absolute joke.
The highly-rated 20-year-old Englishman was fined €10,000 for receiving a haircut as Germany deals with the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has affected sport around the globe, and the Bundesliga was the first major European league to resume action last month.
In a statement, the German Football League (DFL) said: The DFL has fined Manuel Akanji and Jadon Sancho.
"The Borussia Dortmund players had reportedly violated general hygiene and infection protection standards during home hairdressing appointments. This can be seen in photos published in the media and on social media.
"There is no question that professional footballers do have to have their hair cut. However, this currently has to be done in accordance with the medical guidelines.
"In specific cases, the club had also provided its players with a corresponding opportunity.
"The DFL does not provide any information about the amount of a penalty in contractual penalty proceedings.
"Players have the right to lodge a complaint within five days. The penalties are expressly not directed against the club, for which there is no 'organizational fault'."
IOL Sport