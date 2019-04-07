Former goalkeeper and Bayern Munich player Oliver Kahn is set to take over as club chairman in two years time. Photo: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

MUNICH – Bayern Munich are continuing to plan with the return of former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as club chairman when Karl-Heinz Rummenigge retires in two years. "It's ongoing," Kahn told broadcaster ZDF late Saturday and clarified that meant "we're in good talks."

The advisory board of Bayern had already agreed his return, according to Kahn, while Rummenigge confirmed: "The plan is that Olli will be my successor."

Talking to Sky, Rummenigge said that Kahn "sometime, at a time which is not yet fixed or is not yet known to me, will be worked in by me."

Kahn, 49, has a sterling playing career behind him and knows Bayern well but Rummenigge said work would be required to take on a leadership role at the top level.

"Of course it would be a gigantic challenge," Kahn said, but he feels ready to take it on.

Rummenigge insisted that by 2021 he would be standing down.

"That is a good time to hand the baton on to Oliver Kahn," he said.

On the pitch, Bayern now lead the Bundesliga after a 5-0 win over previous table-toppers Borussia Dortmund on Saturday but Rummenigge would not give long-term guarantees on the future of coach Niko Kovac.

"There is no job guarantee for anyone," he said. "Everyone has to deliver at Bayern.

"There is pressure but you must be ready for it."

Kovac's contract runs to 2021 and despite a poor second half to 2018, he is on course to lead the club to a seventh straight title in his first season in charge.

dpa