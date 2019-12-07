Klinsmann takes the positives from first point with Hertha









Berlin's head coach Juergen Klinsmann watches from the bench during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC Berlin in Frankfurt, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The match ended 2-2. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) BERLIN – Jurgen Klinsmann was pleased with his first point for Hertha Berlin despite his side squandering a two-goal lead at Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday. "It's a big step forward for us," Klinsmann said after the 2-2 draw in Frankfurt in his second game in charge at Hertha. Hertha had been close to victory after goals in each half from Dodi Lukebakio and Marko Grujic, but Frankfurt came back through Martin Hinteregger and a Sebastian Rode equalizer four minutes from time. Hertha, who had lost their previous five league games, remain third last, but Klinsmann says he is pleased with what he has seen so far from his squad. "It's really exciting to go along with this process with the team. Something is growing," he said.

🗣️ @J_Klinsmann:



"It was a hard-fought game with plenty to unpack. After going 2-0 up we would've liked to have taken home the three points, but they deserved their equaliser."#SGEBSC #hahohe pic.twitter.com/bxyJbiupXm — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) December 6, 2019

The 55-year-old former Germany and US national team coach's debut last weekend ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Striker Davie Selkie said: "The coach motivated us very well before the match and set us up well. We feel very fit and confident going in to the next few weeks now that we have got this point."

Hertha have a difficult programme before the winter break with games against Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"A win would have been fantastic, of course, but we want to pick up again next week against Freiburg," Grujic said.

"Even a point can be good for confidence. You can already see what the new coach is trying to implement here and I'm sure it will be even clearer come January."

DPA