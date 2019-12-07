BERLIN – Jurgen Klinsmann was pleased with his first point for Hertha Berlin despite his side squandering a two-goal lead at Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.
"It's a big step forward for us," Klinsmann said after the 2-2 draw in Frankfurt in his second game in charge at Hertha.
Hertha had been close to victory after goals in each half from Dodi Lukebakio and Marko Grujic, but Frankfurt came back through Martin Hinteregger and a Sebastian Rode equalizer four minutes from time.
Hertha, who had lost their previous five league games, remain third last, but Klinsmann says he is pleased with what he has seen so far from his squad.
"It's really exciting to go along with this process with the team. Something is growing," he said.