Klinsmann to answer fans' questions after Hertha Berlin resignation









Jurgen Klinsmann will explain the reasons for his resignation as Hertha Berlin coach in a video chat with fans, he said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters BERLIN – Jurgen Klinsmann will explain the reasons for his resignation as Hertha Berlin coach in a video chat with fans, he said on Wednesday. "I fully understand that there is a lot of ambiguity and displeasure," he wrote on Facebook. Klinsmann said he was looking forward to answering fans' questions in the Facebook video chat later Wednesday. Klinsmann stepped down on Tuesday after just some 11 weeks as Hertha coach, saying he would return to his original long-term role on the supervisory board. However his return to the supervisory board has not been decided, sources close to the Bundesliga club's investor, Lars Windhorst, told dpa.

They said the question of Klinsmann's return to the board would be dealt when calm had returned following the surprise resignation.

Klinsmann, 55, was appointed a member of the supervisory board in early November when businessman Windhorst increased his stake in the club to 49.9 per cent.

Less than three weeks later, Klinsmann was appointed team coach until the end of the season and the supervisory board position was put on hold.

The club will hold a news confeernce on Thursday with Windhorst, president Werner Gegenbauer and general manager Michael Preetz.

Assistant Alexander Nouri coach has taken over head coaching duties as Hertha, 14th in the league and six points off a relegation place, prepare for Saturday's match at bottom club Paderborn.

dpa