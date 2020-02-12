BERLIN – Jurgen Klinsmann will explain the reasons for his resignation as Hertha Berlin coach in a video chat with fans, he said on Wednesday.
"I fully understand that there is a lot of ambiguity and displeasure," he wrote on Facebook.
Klinsmann said he was looking forward to answering fans' questions in the Facebook video chat later Wednesday.
Klinsmann stepped down on Tuesday after just some 11 weeks as Hertha coach, saying he would return to his original long-term role on the supervisory board.
However his return to the supervisory board has not been decided, sources close to the Bundesliga club's investor, Lars Windhorst, told dpa.