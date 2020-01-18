Hertha BSC Berlin head coach Jurgen Klinsmann speaks to journalists during a news conference ahead of their upcoming German Bundesliga match against FC Bayern Munich. Photo: Andreas Gora/AP

BERLIN – Jurgen Klinsmann can coach Hertha Berlin in their Sunday Bundesliga match against champions Bayern Munich as his licence has been determined to be valid by the German Football Association (DFB) and the German Football League (DFL). "The coaching licence of Juergen Klinsmann has been renewed. His engagement as Hertha Berlin head coach is in accordance with DFL statutes," the DFB tweeted.

The former Germany captain and coach Klinsmann obtained the coaching licence in 2000 but had reportedly not renewed it since 2012, missing further training courses that are mandatory for the renewal.

But the DFB said it received the last missing documents on these courses from the American federation US Soccer. Klinsmann was US national team coach 2011-2016 and lives in the US.

Klinsmann, who was appointed Hertha coach in November until the end of the season, had been upbeat on Friday that the issue would be solver quickly.