Leipzig refuse to comment on Werner Chelsea move before Champions League

LEIPZIG - RB Leipzig refused to comment on Tuesday after a media report said Chelsea-bound Timo Werner would not be available to the German club for the conclusion of this season's Champions League.

The Germany forward is widely expected to move to the English Premier League club with an announcement imminent.

UEFA is holding a major meeting on Wednesday when it hopes to lay out a plan for the resumption of the Champions League in August following the delayed end of domestic leagues after the coronavirus hiatus.

The Bild newspaper has reported that Werner will already be under contract with Chelsea in August despite the fact the 2019/20 season will not yet have finished.

Leipzig have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time while Chelsea are on the brink of elimination after losing their last-16 first leg 3-0 to Bayern Munich.