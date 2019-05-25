Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates his second goal against RB Leipzig during the German Cup final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Saturday. Photo: Matthias Schrader/AP

BERLIN – Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Bayern Munich wrapped up a domestic double with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the German Cup final on Saturday. Goals from Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman sealed victory for Bayern in an enthralling game at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The win sees Bayern lift the golden German Cup trophy for the 19th time in their history, just a week after securing a seventh successive Bundesliga title last Saturday.

Both sides probed rather frantically for an opener in the first half, and Manuel Neuer denied Yussuf Poulsen with a reflex save on ten minutes.

It was Bayern who broke the deadlock, though, Lewandowski flicking in a superb header after a fine move on the left from Coman and David Alaba.

Coman had a free run at goal and rounded goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi shortly before half-time, but his shot was cleared on the line by Ibrahima Konate.

Emil Forsberg had a similar chance for Leipzig just after the break, but came off second best in a one-on-one with Neuer.

A breathless second half saw chance after chance fall at either end, until Coman’s 77th minute strike put Bayern out of reach.

The Frenchman found the top corner after elegantly bringing down a loose ball in the penalty area.

He later came off for departing veteran Franck Ribery, who was making his final appearance for Bayern alongside fellow winger Arjen Robben.

By that point it was already 3-0, as Lewandowski had broken free of the back line and lifted the ball over Gulacsi to secure victory five minutes from time.

AFP