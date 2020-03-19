'Motivated' Bayern Munich start cyber training, says coach

MUNICH – Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have started cyber training from home to continue team practice during the coronavirus crisis, coach Hansi Flick said on Thursday.

Flick said he was very satisfied with Wednesday's first unit and that the team and coaching staff are also prepared for a complete lockdown.

"Everyone was motivated, everyone did very well. It will be important that we are in contact with one another daily. The whole group is there for training," Flick said on the club website.

"Everybody can see the coach on their tablet, so they can also do all the exercises we broadcast from (the training centre) Saebener Strasse. We are also prepared for the possibility of a lockdown, which seems conceivable, for which we have developed home office solutions.

"We are well prepared for everything that might come ... We have to accept this, just like everyone else in our country."