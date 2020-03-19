'Motivated' Bayern Munich start cyber training, says coach
MUNICH – Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have started cyber training from home to continue team practice during the coronavirus crisis, coach Hansi Flick said on Thursday.
Flick said he was very satisfied with Wednesday's first unit and that the team and coaching staff are also prepared for a complete lockdown.
"Everyone was motivated, everyone did very well. It will be important that we are in contact with one another daily. The whole group is there for training," Flick said on the club website.
"Everybody can see the coach on their tablet, so they can also do all the exercises we broadcast from (the training centre) Saebener Strasse. We are also prepared for the possibility of a lockdown, which seems conceivable, for which we have developed home office solutions.
"We are well prepared for everything that might come ... We have to accept this, just like everyone else in our country."
The Bundesliga shut down until at least until early April on Monday. Bayern are seven-time reigning champions and hold a four-point lead at the moment. They are also still in the German Cup and Champions League.
Fitness coach Holger Broich also highlighted the social aspect of the sessions, saying: "The players talked to each other, exchanged ideas. That's why the video training sessions are an important social experience at this time too."
Bayern's financial chief Jan-Christian Dreesen admitted that Bayern are a wealthy club but only time would tell how their state would be once the crisis is over.
"FC Bayern - like every other company in Germany - will have to cope in an even more difficult situation if the crisis lasts for a longer period of time," he said.dpa