Mourinho reveals Bayern UCL defeat is only time he have ever cried after a football match

BARCELONA - Bayern Munich reduced Jose Mourinho to tears in 2012 when they knocked his Real Madrid team out of the Champions League eight years ago, the Portuguese coach has revealed.

"That night is the only time I have ever cried after a football match," Mourinho said in an interview with Spanish sports paper Marca on Saturday.

"I remember it well: me and Aitor [Karanka, Mourinho's assistant] parked in the car in front of my house, crying.

"It was very hard to take because in that 2011-12 season we were the best team in Europe."

This weekend marks eight years since Mourinho ended Pep Guardiola's Barcelona's domination in Spain by winning La Liga with a record 100 points tally.