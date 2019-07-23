Bayern Munich new signing Lucas Hernandez trained with the team on their pre-season tour of the USA. Photo: Michael Dalder/Reuters

KANSAS CITY – Bayern Munich's record signing Lucas Hernandez has taken his first step towards team training as he started practising with a ball, a video released Tuesday by the German powerhouse showed. The 53-second video showed glimpses of the 23-year-old Frenchman dribbling and passing the ball in individual training in Munich while the club is on a United States trip in Kansas City.

"Lucas is working very dedicatedly. We are very confident that he will join the team earlier than planned," Bayern coach Niko Kovac said.

The world champion Hernandez, who joined Bayern for 80 million euros (89.7 million dollars) from Atletico Madrid, is expected to play left back in Bayern's defence once he returns to the pitch.

"It would be ideal if he would be available for the first match against Hertha (Berlin)," Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said, looking ahead to the start of the Bundesliga on August 16.

"Lucas is working on getting all the way back. It was an operation that was not so easy," Rummenigge said of the procedure last spring on Hernandez's right knee.

"Luckily, everything has gone perfectly up to now."

Bayern president Uli Hoeness was on hand in Munich to check on the progress of the club's new big signing.

