'Pay for your own Covid tests,' Hertha Berlin tell unvaccinated players

Berlin – Hertha Berlin are to insist players and backroom staff who refuse to be vaccinated pay for their own Covid-19 tests in the future, the Bundesliga club confirmed Wednesday. A club spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID that players or staff who refuse a coronavirus vaccine will soon have to pay for their own PCR testing, which costs around €70 ($80) each time.

Under German Football League (DFL) rules, players must have a PCR test twice a week, but Hertha have their personnel tested six times every week. Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic told German daily Bild that "90 percent" of their playing squad and staff are vaccinated. Around 82 percent of all players in the Bundesliga are reportedly vaccinated.