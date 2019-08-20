MUNICH – Philippe Coutinho trained with his new Bayern Munich teammates for the first time on Tuesday, with rain not putting off around 1 600 fans who came to watch. Along with the Brazilian, onlookers were also able to get a glimpse of fellow new arrival Michael Cuisance in the session, which focused on quick attacks.

Coutinho, 27, showed nice touches throughout, but appeared tired by the bounce game towards the end.

After helping Brazil win the Copa America in summer, he resumed training late with Barcelona before completing a loan move to Munich on Monday.

Both Coutinho and Cuisance, signed on Saturday from Borussia Moenchengladbach, could be considered for Bayern debuts at Schalke this weekend.

Ivan Perisic, another loan signing from Inter Milan, is also available after being suspended for Friday’s opening 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin.

Leon Goretzka did not train, having missed that match with a thigh injury, while Corentin Tolisso worked alone in the gym.

Portugal’s Renato Sanches could, meanwhile, be on his way out after all as sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic did no longer guarantee that the 22-year-old would definitely stay at Bayern.

The 22-year-old midfielder Sanches, who came to Munich in 2016 for €35 million from Benfica and has a contract until 2021, complained after the Hertha game that he was not getting enough playing time.

He was reportedly fined by the club for the remarks.

Munich officials in the pre-season rejected his request to move elsewhere, but Salihamidzic said Tuesday that “we will leave the door open on the transfer market until September 2,” the day the window closes in Germany.

