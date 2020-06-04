Players have responsibility to oppose racism, says Bayern's Kimmich

Football players have to acknowledge their responsibility as role models and take a stand against racism, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has said.

Kimmich was speaking following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Floyd's death has triggered a wave of outrage and protests in the United States.

Several players in the Bundesliga, including Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakini, displayed their support for the protests during matches last weekend and Kimmich said Bayern had discussed making a joint protest.

"As a football player you have a big power in this world. My opinion is we should feel this responsibility and say something like Sancho did," Kimmich told reporters.