Sancho at Dortmund training camp while Reus, Schmelzer miss out

BAD RAGAZ, SWITZERLAND - Reported Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho has travelled to a pre-season training camp with Borussia Dortmund but veterans Marco Reus and Marcel Schmelzer have been left at home.

Dortmund departed for Bad Ragaz in Switzerland on Monday for a camp to August 17 as they prepare for the coming season.

Media reports say United are pursuing Sancho but struggling to meet the €120 million fee demanded by the Bundesliga runners-ups.

But with the transfer window open until early October due to the coronavirus delays, there is plenty of time for business to be done.

Long-term absentees Reus and Schmelzer will remain in Dortmund to continue rehab work although Mats Hummels and Mahmoud Dahoud travelled to Switzerland despite recent injuries.