Sane has first training at new club Bayern Munich
MUNICH – Newly-signed Leroy Sane had his first training at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Monday while almost all his other team-mates are on holiday.
Winger Sane, who joined from Manchester City 10 days ago, had a session together with Niklas Suele, who is in his comeback from a severe knee injury.
"It was very good to be back on the pitch and to complete my first training session. I'm overjoyed to be here," the 24-year-old said in a club video and report.
The rest of the Bayern team are on holiday for a second week after completing a domestic double, before beginning their preparations for the resumption of the Champions League, starting with a last-16 second leg against Chelsea on August 8.
#ServusLeroy! 🤗 @LeroySane19's first training session with #FCBayern ⚽💪#packmas #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/NlByQAQ375— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 13, 2020
Bayern won the first leg 3-0 and if they advance would move on into a mini-tournament August 12-23 in Lisbon as they seek a title treble.
Sane is not eligible to play for Munich in the completion of the Champions League.DPA