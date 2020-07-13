Sane has first training at new club Bayern Munich

MUNICH – Newly-signed Leroy Sane had his first training at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Monday while almost all his other team-mates are on holiday.

Winger Sane, who joined from Manchester City 10 days ago, had a session together with Niklas Suele, who is in his comeback from a severe knee injury.

"It was very good to be back on the pitch and to complete my first training session. I'm overjoyed to be here," the 24-year-old said in a club video and report.

The rest of the Bayern team are on holiday for a second week after completing a domestic double, before beginning their preparations for the resumption of the Champions League, starting with a last-16 second leg against Chelsea on August 8.