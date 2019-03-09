Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco is not in danger losing his job just yet. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP Photo

BERLIN – Under-fire Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco will remain in charge for Tuesday's Champions League last 16 tie at Manchester City despite his team's latest heavy Bundesliga defeat. City host Schalke at the Etihad Stadium looking to finish off the Germans in their last 16 after a 3-2 first-leg win in Gelsenkirchen thanks only to late Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling goals.

Tedesco, 33, is hanging onto his job despite a 4-2 defeat away to Werder Bremen on Friday after Schalke were also routed 4-0 at home by Fortuna Duesseldorf last weekend.

Schalke's new director of sport Jochen Schneider, who only started the job on Tuesday, says Tedesco stays in office - for now.

"Yes," said Schneider when asked if Tedesco will stay on despite Schalke sitting four points from the relegation places in 14th.

"We articulated clearly on Tuesday that there must be a positive trend in the performance and we saw that up until the 50th minute, when we were 2-1 down."

Swiss striker Breel Embolo scored twice for Schalke in Bremen, but Milot Rashica also netted either side of a Max Kruse penalty before Martin Harnik scored the hosts' fourth on Friday.

In the fortnight since losing at home to City, Schalke have conceded 11 goals, scoring just twice in three heavy league defeats.

Tedesco knows the performances at City and in next Saturday's home match against third-placed Leipzig are crucial to his survival.

"As long as there is trust in me, I will keep giving my all," he said.

"It wasn't hard to get an improvement after the Duesseldorf game, but of course I am disappointed that once again we haven't taken anything despite a good first-half."

