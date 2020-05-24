Schalke crisis deepens with shock home loss to Augsburg

BERLIN – Schalke 04 slumped to a shock 3-0 home loss to relegation-threatened Augsburg on Sunday, their fourth defeat in five games dropping them to eighth place in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg's Eduard Loewen curled in a sensational free kick from 23 metres in the sixth minute and Nigerian winger Noah Sarenren Bazee slotted home in the 76th before Sergio Cordova added the third in stoppage time.

Schalke struggled to launch decent attacks and a first-half chance which fell to Rabbi Matondo was the closest they came to scoring.

Despite having 67% possession, the Royal Blues managed only two shots on target in the match.

The defeat piled more pressure on coach David Wagner, whose team have scored only two goals in their last nine games.