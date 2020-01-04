MUNICH – Bayern Munich have agreed to sign Schalke keeper Alexander Nubel on a five-year contract from next season, the Bundesliga champions said on Saturday.
The 23-year-old keeper will officially join Bayern on July 1 on a free transfer.
"The club and Nubel have agreed the terms of a transfer in the last few days," Bayern said in a statement.
Nubel is seen as a longer-term successor to captain Manuel Neuer, whose current contract runs until the end of next season, with talks of an extension until 2023.
Neuer also joined Bayern from Schalke, arriving at the record German champions in 2011.