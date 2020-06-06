Ten-man Gladbach sunk by superb Petersen header at Freiburg

FREIBURG - Ten-man Borussia Moenchengladbach suffered a 1-0 defeat at Freiburg after substitute Nils Petersen's superb second-half header dented their Champions league qualifying hopes in a lively Bundesliga game on Friday.

The result left Gladbach, who had Alassane Plea sent off after 68 minutes, fourth on 56 points from 30 games, with fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen level on points with them ahead of Saturday's home game against leaders Bayern Munich.

Gladbach dominated the first half and missed a string of chances, with Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow denying Plea and Lars Stindl in quick succession as the home side defended desperately.

At the other end, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt skied his shot over the bar and Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer parried a fierce Lucas Hoeler shot with the hosts relying on counter-attacks.

With Gladbach piling on more pressure after the break, Petersen met Vincenzo Grifo's cross 67 seconds after coming on and headed past Sommer from 10 metres against the run of play in the 58th minute.