Thomas Muller moved to his cellar while he was suffering with Covid

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

MUNICH – Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has revealed how he moved to the cellar of his house to avoid infecting his wife after testing positive for coronavirus last month. The 31-year-old said he felt ill after testing positive for the coronavirus in Qatar before the Club World Cup final on February 11. Muller missed the win over Mexico's Tigres while in isolation before flying back to Germany in a private jet to quarantine at home in Munich. "In order not to infect my wife Lisa, I stayed in the guest room in the cellar and had no contact with other people," Muller said in a newsletter he regularly publishes. "Fortunately, I had a mild course of the disease with two to three days of symptoms, similar to a flu."

Muller ate meals with a pane of glass separating him from his wife.

"It was funny to eat in the corridor of your own cellar – but it works well, as I found out."

After a fortnight in quarantine, Muller returned to Bayern training last Thursday after a health check.

He set up a goal for Robert Lewandowski as a second-half substitute during last Saturday's 5-1 win over Cologne.

His Bayern team-mates Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez and Benjamin Pavard have also tested positive for the virus since the start of the year.

Pavard was the last to return to training on Wednesday while the others have since played again.

AFP