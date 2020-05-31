Thuram, Plea dazzle in Gladbach rout of Union

BERLIN – Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea combined to score three goals as Borussia Monchengladbach crushed Union Berlin 4-1 on Sunday to reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with five matches left.

The 22-year-old Thuram, son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, headed in at the far post from fellow Frenchman Plea's cross in the 41st minute after Florian Neuhaus had put the hosts ahead in the 17th.

Sebastian Andersson briefly cut the deficit for the visitors five minutes after the restart but Thuram was again well placed at the far post when Plea threaded another pass through the Union defence on the hour.

Plea, who has 10 assists, turned scorer himself with a well-timed left-footed shot to join Thuram on 10 goals this season.

The Foals are third in the standings on 56 points, ahead of Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference. Bayern Munich lead the standings on 67.