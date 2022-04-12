WATCH: Bundesliga match stopped as Muslim player Moussa Niakhaté breaks Ramadan fast

Centurion - Play was stopped briefly in the Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Mainz 05 on Monday evening, as Moussa Niakhaté broke his Ramadan fast at sunset. Ramadan runs from April 1 to May 1. Niakhaté who represents Mainz, is of the Islam faith and during Ramadan is not allowed to drink any liquids during daylight hours.

With the game just over the hour mark, the sun set and the 26-year-old centre was allowed to take a quick break to drink some liquids. Augsburg won the match 2-1. Following the defeat, Mainz are 10th on the Bundesliga table with five games remaining this season.

Play was stopped during Augsburg vs. Mainz 05 so Moussa Niakhaté could have a moment to break his Ramadan fast just after sunset 👏 pic.twitter.com/TwfbcpBfn7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2022 Having joined Mainz in 2018, Niakhaté has made 90 league appearances for the club and scored seven goals. In his youth career spent in France, Niakhaté played for AMCS Comines from 2002 to 2004, before moving to Lille from 2004 to 2011. He also spent a year with Wasquehal before finally moving to Boulogne in 2012.

ALSO READ: Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid will not under-estimate Chelsea Beginning his senior career in 2013, Niakhaté played for Valenciennes representing the B side. Graduating to the first side, Niakhaté made 72 appearances from 2014 to 2017. A stint with Metz was his final move in France, where he made 35 appearances. His play at Metz prompted his move to Germany.