WATCH: Erling Haaland thrown out of nightclub by bouncer

CAPE TOWN – A video of a drunken Erling Haaland being thrown out of a night club in Norway has emerged on social media.

In the video, initially posted on Snapchat and captioned “go home Erling Haaland”, a man who appears to be the 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund hotshot can be seen being carried out of the club by a bouncer.

He then smirks and shouts something in the direction of the bouncer.

It is not clear when the footage was taken, but according to The Sun, it appears to have been captured on Saturday evening.

Haaland, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the year, was snapped up by Dortmund, and has began life in the German Bundesliga like a house on fire.