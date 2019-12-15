VfL Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold celebrates after scoring the winning goal during their Bundesliga game against league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday. Photo: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

BERLIN – VfL Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold fired in a stoppage-time winner as they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Sunday and send them dropping into second place in the Bundesliga after leading the title race for the last two months. The Wolves, in eighth place, showed no respect for Gladbach, playing their best season since last winning the title in 1977, and hit the post after four minutes with Joao Victor.

Two minutes after that Xaver Schlager fired them into the lead.

Gladbach levelled with a Breel Embolo volley two minutes later and could have scored again early in the second half with Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea.

Wolfsburg hit the woodwork again in their share of scoring chances before Arnold drilled in the winner in stoppage time.