Burnley’s Lyle Foster back in Bafana fold as MLS contingent miss out yet again

By Mthobisi Nozulela Burnley striker Lyle Foster has made a return to the Bafana Bafana set-up, while Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Njabulo Blom miss out in coach Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad that is set to face Zimbabwe and Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers in June.

The 23-year-old Foster has not played in Bafana colours since October last year, and even had to miss out on the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire after the striker withdrew from the team, citing mental health issues. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June pic.twitter.com/rHSxuUgAyk — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 15, 2024 However, after withdrawing from the national squad, Foster went on to make regular appearances for his club, which resulted in Broos venting out his frustration with the situation, saying he could not understand what was going on.

Hlongwane and Blom however, despite featuring regularly and putting in impressive performances in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, did not make the cut. The duo were also not included in the Bafana team that earned a bronze medal in Côte d'Ivoire earlier this year. Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa also misses out on the squad, despite being the DStv Premiership top goalscorer with 15 goals this season so far.