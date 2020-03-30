Business as usual in unusual times for Kaizer Chiefs

The 21-day lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the country isn’t a holiday for footballers despite domestic football being suspended indefinitely. Instead, it will be business as usual - in a way. Clubs have given players programmes to follow during the lockdown that started on Friday and is scheduled to end on April 16. The President instructed South Africans to stay at home for 21 days in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus that has already claimed a life and infected over 1 000 people in the country. The key phrase has been “social distancing”, which goes against training as there is plenty of contact in an attempt to keep fit.

But if social distancing was hard for footballers, the lockdown will even be tougher, which is where technology comes into play.

“Currently, we are working online with the players individually,” Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp told the club’s website.

“We have provided them with a platform for their own performance analysis. The players are receiving video clips that they need to watch.

“We are also discussing challenges with the guys.

“As a coach and as the technical team, we are in touch on a regular basis, talking about the way forward based on the reflection of our games played so far.

“I am not only using the time to prepare for our return to action, I have also been busy with the review and report of the season as things stand.”

Amakhosi are eagerly waiting for news of the resumption of the season as they have set the league alight in this campaign in a bid to win their first trophy to end a four-season drought.

The season was suspended with Amakhosi in first place after 22 games, four points ahead of champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

It’s not just Chiefs who will be using technology to monitor their players during the lockdown.

Other clubs have given their players strict measures to make the most of this period so that when they return to training, they haven’t lost much fitness.

Their weight will be checked and their progress will be monitored online during the shutdown.

“Suspending the league season indefinitely is a huge challenge with regards to keeping the players sharp and fit,” Middendorp said.

“We have to deal with different scenarios. The players need to be very professional. We can only guide them adequately using modern technology (video conferences, etc). I am glad that everybody has been professional so far.”

This period could also be a blessing in disguise for some teams as it allows players with long-term injuries an opportunity to recover while not missing any matches.

The Premier Soccer League is looking at June 30 as the last day to finish the 2019/20 season, but they are flexible should it drag on longer than that due to the pandemic.

“We must all be aware of our responsibilities,” Middendorp said.

“In this time of self-isolation, it’s very important to lift one another’s spirits. We make sure that we maintain contact through technological means with each other.”

Bonginkosi Ndadane