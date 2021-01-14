Cape Town Spurs and Vladislav Heric part ways due to Covid-19 diagnosis

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Spurs and Vladislav Heric have parted ways with immediate effect, the clubs said in a statement. Heric who tested positive for coronavirus on the 28th of December has been symptomatic during that period and has not able to oversee the first team as he remains in isolation. He was retested after the 14-day quarantine period and his results were still positive. Due to this, both parties decided that it would be best to terminate the working relationship. According to a statement from the club Heric would have preferred to stay on but understands his absence in not in the best interests of the team. Due to the National Soccer Leagues protocols it would be unclear when Heric would be able to return to training.

The statement went on to say that the club has accepted and supports the coach’s decision on the matter as his health is equally a priority.

“Government has given the NSL the privilege to continue to play out our season,” said Cape Town Spurs CEO, Alexi Efstathiou.

“With this privilege, comes a responsibility to the wider society, a responsibility that we, as a club, do not take lightly. We will continue to follow the NSL’s protocols regarding Covid-19 and do the best we can under the circumstances.

“We believe that the NSL is constantly monitoring the situation with all the teams, both DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship, ensuring that everyone follows their protocols.

“The NSL is also aware that it is critical for the credibility of both leagues, that all teams maintain the standard of safety at all times. The current situation is forcing teams to make unprecedented decisions on and off the field.

“We are comforted to know that the NSL ensures that there is ‘fair play’ all round, from all the teams, in order to maintain the integrity of the leagues.

“We wish Coach Vlad a speedy recovery,” Efstathiou added.

Ian Taylor will take charge of the team for their away trip to JDR Stars on Saturday and he will be assisted by Nathan Paulse.

IOL Sport