Nantes soccer team supporters stand by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala. Photo: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

ZURICH – Cardiff City must pay Nantes six million euros ($6.54 million), the sum agreed as the first instalment for the transfer of Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash on his way to the Welsh club, FIFA said on Monday. After signing for Cardiff for 15 million euros in January, Sala was travelling there from the French club when his plane crashed in the English Channel.

"The FIFA Players' Status Committee established that Cardiff City FC must pay FC Nantes the sum of 6,000,000 euros, corresponding to the first instalment due in accordance with the transfer agreement," FIFA said in a statement.

Today's compromise decision was made by FIFA's players' status committee, who said in a statement:

"We never lost sight of the specific and unique circumstances of this tragic situation during its deliberations on the dispute at stake".