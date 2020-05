Celtic fully deserved to be champions, says Lennon

GLASGOW – Celtic fully deserved to be crowned Scottish Premiership winners for their consistency during a season cut short by the Covid-19 crisis, manager Neil Lennon has said.

Celtic were declared champions for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign on Monday after the season was ended early because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. They were 13 points ahead of Rangers, who had played a game less.

"Of course it's fully deserved," Lennon told the BBC. "We won 26 out of 30 games, scored 89 goals, we were absolutely rampant throughout the season.

"We were so consistent, played brilliant football. Even at the turn of the year when questions were being asked, they found the answers and smashed the second half of the season. As a squad they've been magnificent."

Celtic won nine consecutive league trophies from 1965-1974, a feat matched by Rangers from 1989-1997 and Lennon said his team was primed for another title tilt next season.