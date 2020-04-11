Celtic players and manager take pay cuts, defer wages

LONDON – Scottish champions Celtic said Friday that their first-team squad will take a pay cut and defer part of their wages to help them cope with the financial difficulties created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players, together with the chief executive, manager, non-executive directors, executive team and backroom staff "have volunteered to take a significant reduction in salaries and make deferrals of a significant proportion of their earnings," the club said in a statement on their website.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said the players were "well aware of the economic realities and are very willing to play our part in recognising them."

"We also know that many within society, including our own support, are facing distress and, in some cases, tragedy.

"Everyone at Celtic Football club, including the players and my own backroom team, expresses our appreciation of the work being done by NHS staff, carers and all who are providing vital public services at this time."