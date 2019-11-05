JOHANNESBURG – SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO, Russell Paul will be leaving the association to take up a senior position within the Qatar 2022 World Cup Organising Committee it was confirmed on Tuesday.
Gay Mokoena has been appointed as the acting CEO for three months, Safa also confirmed.
Since being appointed to the role in September last year (2018), Paul has helped various national teams qualify for major tournaments in line with SAFA’s Vision 2022 blueprint.
Paul has extensive experience in football administration having, among others, been part of the South Africa 2010 World Cup.
Apart from being one of the top general coordinators on the continent, Paul was one of the two Africans to have taken part in running Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 World Cup.