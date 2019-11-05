CEO Paul leaves SAFA to join Qatar 2022 World Cup Organising Committee









Russell Paul (left) has extensive experience in football administration including the 2010 World Cup. Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) JOHANNESBURG – SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO, Russell Paul will be leaving the association to take up a senior position within the Qatar 2022 World Cup Organising Committee it was confirmed on Tuesday. Gay Mokoena has been appointed as the acting CEO for three months, Safa also confirmed. Since being appointed to the role in September last year (2018), Paul has helped various national teams qualify for major tournaments in line with SAFA’s Vision 2022 blueprint. Paul has extensive experience in football administration having, among others, been part of the South Africa 2010 World Cup. Apart from being one of the top general coordinators on the continent, Paul was one of the two Africans to have taken part in running Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 World Cup.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said Paul’s expertise and professionalism is well documented and he is happy that his experience will help Qatar 2022 organise a proficient World Cup.

“He leaves Safa in a very healthy position and I want to wish him all the best,” said Jordaan.

“Paul is a football servant and in my football career, I have come across very few professional individuals like him. He has Safa and my blessing for his next assignment.”

“Whilst we wish Russell Paul the very best in his new and challenging responsibility in delivering the first Fifa World Cup in the Middle East.”

