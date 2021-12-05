Champions Sundowns Ladies wrap up Super League title with 7-0 win

Cape Town — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were crowned champions of the 2021 Hollywood bets Super League season on Sunday after they rounded off an impressive season with an imposing 7-0 win over visiting Ma-Indies Ladies at Wits Sports Stadium. Sundowns successfully defended their title in the Women’s national premier League to add yet another trophy in their cabinet after winning the COSAFA CAF Women’s Champions League and the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in a year in which they underlined their superiority.

Head coach Jerry Tshabalala could not hold back his tears after his side collected a third title in a trophy-laden season. “We are very proud of the ladies and the dedication they have shown this year. We have had a very difficult and exhausting year; playing in two major tournaments and leading the log in the Super League,” said Tshabalala. “This trophy is just a reward for all the sacrifices, sweat and tears we have endured this year, and we intend to continue with this fighting spirit in next year and many more years to come. Not only in South Africa but in world football."

In the other four remaining fixtures, the University of the Western Cape finished in third place after beating hosts Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies 2-1, while JVW Ladies finished the season in fourth place with a 6-3 victory over Richmond United. First Touch Academy lost to the bottom of the log Tsunami Queens 2-1 in Polokwane and Thunderbirds Ladies beat Golden Ladies 3-0.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies R2m as champions while runners-up the Tshwane University of Technology walked away with R1 million. “I would like to congratulate Sundowns Ladies on winning the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League and now the Hollywoodbets Super League. They are truly trailblazers in women’s football. The success of the Hollywoodbets Super League has gone far and beyond our expectations,’’ said Sandisiwe Bhengu, Hollywoodbets Commercial manager.