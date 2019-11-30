Cheers Unai Emery, hello Freddie!









Unai Emery was fired by Arsenal on Friday, Nov. 29 18 months after succeeding Arsene Wenger as manager of the Premier League club. Freddie Ljungberg (pictured) has been put in temporary charge, promoting the former player from his assistant’s position. Photo: Matt Dunham/AP Photo HALALA Mr Mali, thanks for the news - Cheers Unai Emery, hello Freddie! On my arrival out in Marabou (what a gem) just a whisker past Dullstroom - wow what a washer! Let’s get on with the business, where top England sides are hiring and firing. Mauricio Pochettino is my best vibe for this fellas - go take a punt! Moving onThe weekend’s English action kicks off at St James’s Park, with a slightly offish Magpies span - five points above the relegation zone, and Manchester City lurking in third. The Citizens are sure to close the gap for a moment, but the order will be restored later in the arvey. In a London derby Chelsea host West Ham. Chelsea go in as deserved favourites, where Frank Lampard has shown he wants to make a good go at the top four. This game contains goals, so I say go over 2.5 goals, but Lampard should be happier than Manuel Pellegrini at the end of 90mins.

There is also the league leaders Liverpool versus Brighton, which should be one way traffic in favour of the home team. This game could see in excess of four goals - and for me this secures Klopp’s Army as the season winners.

The talk about London Town is Tottenham who are hosting Bournemouth, in what is going to be a banger.

The tide has turned for the folks in all white from London, since the unapologetic (well maybe he is in this new role, whilst he tries to buy favour?) Jose, arrived at Spurs.

Their win last week and their comeback midweek in the Champions League, makes them a shoo-in for most today. As much as I love Jose as a manager, I don’t underestimate Bournemouth baba.

In the local soiree it’s Amakhosi who are making an early claim for this year’s League trophy, cruising 10 points ahead of Masandawana , who only have one game in hand.

Today’s games of interest are those involving two teams currently fighting it out for the top three - it’s Golden Arrows and Supersport United.

Should either team win, it would have them in second place above Sundowns, whereas if both teams win, then both spans would sit second and third on the log come Monday morning. Abafana Besthende (Arrows) are away to Black Leopards, and Supersport face whipping boys Stellies.

Then jumping back across the pond - look out for Antoinne Griezmann facing his old teammates at Atletico, when Barca travel to Madrid. This should be an absolute banger!

Rev your engines kids as we’re off to the season-ending Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, from Yas Marina Circuit, two hours out of Dubai.

Both the Championship and Constructors trophies have been spoken for, Lewis Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas and crew, went on to collect them fairly easily.

I would bet Mshengu’s last Randela, that Lewis Dogg klaps it lekker kusasa and wraps it up! I bank on this human, as my human is there in all white supporting - hello baby!

Back Mercedes and Lewis in the scorching Abu sun, and cheers from an even hotter Lydenburg!

Sangoma Out!





