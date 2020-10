Chelsea beat City, Arsenal go top of Women's Super League

LONDON – England international Fran Kirby made one goal and scored another as champions Chelsea eased to a 3-1 home win over title rivals Manchester City in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Norway’s Maren Mjelde put the home side ahead with a penalty in the 36th minute, and Kirby set up striker Sam Kerr with an excellent first-time ball for the second in the 57th minute.

Chloe Kelly pulled one back for City from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute but six minutes later Kirby latched on to a long ball for a breakaway goal that made it 3-1.

The win leaves Chelsea third in the standings with 10 points from four games, while City are fifth on seven points after a disappointing start.

Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion meant they returned to the summit on Sunday with 12 points from their four games, while Manchester United, who led briefly after a 1-0 over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, are fourth.