Chelsea draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

Nyon - Holders Chelsea were drawn against 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday, with the English club's future in jeopardy. Chelsea are up for sale after the British government placed Russian owner Roman Abramovich under sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

When Chelsea & Madrid met last season...



Who will come out on top this time?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/weyiXcAUgB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2022 In the other ties, Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid, Spanish club Villarreal will play Bayern Munich and Benfica take on Liverpool.

The first legs will be played on April 5 and 6 with the second legs on April 12 and 13. ALSO READ: Klopp warns Liverpool's title momentum is a 'fragile flower' The draw for the quarterfinals and semi-finals of this season's Champions League, were made at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Quarterfinals Chelsea (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP) Manchester City (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER) Benfica (POR) v Liverpool (ENG) Semi-finals

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich - Quarterfinal first legs to be played April 5 and 6, second legs on April 12 and 13

- Semi-final first legs to be played April 26 and 27, second legs on May 3 and 4 - Final to be played at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28