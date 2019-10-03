London – Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was included in a 25-man squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
The 22-year-old was rewarded for a number of outstanding performances this season by being named in Gareth Southgate's squad.
Abraham's Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori earned a first call-up to the senior squad.
Tottenham forward Dele Alli and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard were left out of the squad.
"Tammy is the leading English goalscorer in the league so it doesn't take too much to see why he would be in the frame with us."
Gareth Southgate talks