Chelsea's Tammy Abraham was rewarded with an England call-up for a number of outstanding performances this season. Photo: AP Photo/Michel Spingler

London – Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was included in a 25-man squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The 22-year-old was rewarded for a number of outstanding performances this season by being named in Gareth Southgate's squad.