Chelsea's Tammy Abraham was rewarded with an England call-up for a number of outstanding performances this season. Photo: AP Photo/Michel Spingler

London – Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was included in a 25-man squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The 22-year-old was rewarded for a number of outstanding performances this season by being named in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Abraham's Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori earned a first call-up to the senior squad.

Tottenham forward Dele Alli and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard were left out of the squad.

The England squad:

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Harry Winks.

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.

DPA