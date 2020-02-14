LONDON - Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has stepped up his recovery from an adductor injury, but Monday's Premier League game against Manchester United comes too soon for the American, manager Frank Lampard said on Friday.
Pulisic has not played since the 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year's Day.
Striker Tammy Abraham (ankle) will be assessed before the game while midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) is close to returning.
"Christian trained with the under-23s today, so won't be fit. Ruben won't be fit for this game ... he's getting closer ... it's great to have him nearly back," Lampard told reporters.
"Tammy's still feeling the effects. He trained today... we're hopeful but he's to be assessed over the weekend."