Clive Barker recovering in hospital after suffering aneurysm

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winning coach Clive Barker is on the road to recovery in hospital after suffering an aneurysm. According to a report by TimesLive, the Barker family released a statement on Thursday, updating the diagnosis, hospitalisation and recovery process of the 78-year-old coach.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On behalf of our family we would like to give an update on the wellbeing of much-loved former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker,” the family wrote. “Clive recently underwent an operation to restore normal flow through his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from your heart to the rest of your body, after suffering an aneurysm.”

An aneurysm is a localised swelling of the wall of the artery. Barker is said to have suffered from knee and back pains from a young age. The good news, though, is that Barker is responding well to treatment and could be discharged soon.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He is now undergoing rehabilitation in a step-down facility, and it is hoped he will be able to return home soon,” the statement read. “Clive is positive about his journey to recovery. “The Barker family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the doctors and healthcare professionals at St Augustine's and Entabeni hospitals who have worked tirelessly in their treatment of Clive.

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sundowns not taking Richards Bay challenge lightly “We are deeply moved by the prayers and support that have been expressed by colleagues, players, friends, and fans. “We acknowledge there is a keen public interest in the wellbeing of Clive, but request the family’s privacy be respected at this time. The family will update on his health status via a press statement later.”

Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC look to revive their stuttering seasons Barker, who had decorated coaching spells at AmaZulu and the now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces, admitted to being in pain although he was recovering. “lt feels like I’m in one of the pre-season training sessions that my players had to endure when I was coaching,” Barker said.