Club don’t know if Christian Atsu is still alive ... confusion over player’s whereabouts

Paris — The coach of Christian Atsu's Turkish club Hatayspor said on Wednesday the Ghana midfielder is yet to be found despite Ghana's Football Association (GFA) announcing earlier this week that he had been found. On Tuesday, the GFA said Atsu had "been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment" after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle United in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicentre of Monday's quake.

"I don't have good news, still not found under the rubble," Volkan Demirel told AFP. SEE ALSO: Turkish club Malatyaspor describe earthquake victim Eyup Turkaslan as a ‘beautiful person’ Atsu's image agent Gaynor Frascione said she was worried about her client.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We don't know. Everyone is trying to locate in which medical centre he could be," she told AFP. "We don't know (if he's still alive).

Story continues below Advertisement

“There were also 18 Ghanaian students in this building, the ambassador for Turkey said he was rescued, a doctor made a statement, but it's a complete mayhem.” Atsu spent five seasons at Newcastle, playing more than 100 games before leaving for Saudi Arabia in 2021.