Confirmed. Pitso Mosimane to join Egypt’s Al-Ahly
CAPE TOWN – You can call it the worst-kept secret or say the cat is out of the bag. Egyptian club Al-Ahly on Thursday confirmed that they have secured the services of former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane.
Mosimane on Wednesday shocked the South African soccer fraternity after announcing that he was to leave Masandawana.
While still under contract with Sundowns, Mosimane said he met with club president Patrice Motsepe last week and told him about the Al-Ahly offer from Ahly president Mohamed El-Khatib. The decorated coach on Wednesday said he leaves Sundowns with “pain and sadness“ but also with Motsepe’s blessing.
Replacing Swiss coach Rene Weiler, Pitso Mosimane has agreed on a two-year contract with his new outfit.
@TheRealPitso #PitsoAnnounced #ClubOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/urX0QKgLql— Al Ahly SC (@AlAhlyEnglish) October 1, 2020
In a statement on Thursday, the Egyptian club said:
"The contract with Mr Pitso Mosimane, South African head coach of the first team, is effective as of tomorrow, Friday 2 October 2020, for a period of two seasons."
"He will be joined with his assistants, which includes a general coach, a physical trainer and a performance analyst. Also joining is Belgian Michel Yancon as goalkeeping coach, who has been retained, and Sayed Abdel Hafeez as director of football."
“Salaam Alykum and greetings to everybody.” Mosimane can be heard on a video posted by Al-Ahly on social media on the day of his confirmation.
@TheRealPitso is now officially the coach of the African club of the century #PitsoAnnounced #ClubOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/bHr6walAkw— Al Ahly SC (@AlAhlyEnglish) October 1, 2020
Staff Reporter