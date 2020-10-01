Confirmed. Pitso Mosimane to join Egypt’s Al-Ahly

CAPE TOWN – You can call it the worst-kept secret or say the cat is out of the bag. Egyptian club Al-Ahly on Thursday confirmed that they have secured the services of former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane on Wednesday shocked the South African soccer fraternity after announcing that he was to leave Masandawana.

While still under contract with Sundowns, Mosimane said he met with club president Patrice Motsepe last week and told him about the Al-Ahly offer from Ahly president Mohamed El-Khatib. The decorated coach on Wednesday said he leaves Sundowns with “pain and sadness“ but also with Motsepe’s blessing.

Replacing Swiss coach Rene Weiler, Pitso Mosimane has agreed on a two-year contract with his new outfit.

In a statement on Thursday, the Egyptian club said: