MILAN – Inter Milan's top-of-the-table clash with Lazio on Sunday represents a meeting of two outsiders in this year’s Serie A title race, according to Inter head coach Antonio Conte.
The Nerazzurri currently top the standings on 54 points, leading Juventus on goal difference and third-placed Lazio by one point.
The Rome side, who are on a club record 18-match unbeaten run, host Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening in what has been billed as a decisive date for this season’s Scudetto race.
But Conte insisted that both sides should be seen as underdogs in their bid to end Juve's eight-year stranglehold on the Serie A trophy.
"This is certainly a difficult game," the coach told a media conference.