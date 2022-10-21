Copperbelt, Tuks seal promotion to Hollywoodbets Super League

Johannesburg — Copperbelt know how to host a party. They bagged promotion, alongside the University of Pretoria, to the Hollywoodbets Super League on home soil. In the Sasol League National Champs play-off semi-final on Friday at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Copperbelt met NWU Tawana, while UP faced Lindelani.

Copperbelt beat NWU Tawana 2-1 in the first semi-final before Tuks beat Lindelani 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time. A victory dance from the hosts Copperbelt after they earned promotion to the @HollywoodbetsSL!



Copperbelt and Tuks’ progression to Sunday’s final at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium means that they are in line to be crowned national champions and are promoted to the Super League. The winner will receive a trophy and R200 000 in prize money. Tuks’ promotion means that they'll become the third PSL team to play in the Super League alongside neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM.

After three days of action in the group stage at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, the stage was set for two provinces to reach the final of the national play-offs. The hosts grabbed the bull by the horns in the first semi-final as Nomphelo Yakuphi gave the Limpopo side a 1-0 half-time lead. She grabbed her brace early in the second half to pile the pressure on Tawana. The Queens of North West pulled one back through Lerato Adams.

In the other semi-final Tuks were favourites to win – they had a 100% record in the group stage, winning both matches 3-0. But the university side trailed early in the first half after Anele Miya thundered home a set piece. However, coach Maude Khumalo’s ladies took charge of possession as Lindelani held on. Gugu Dhlamini finally unlocked Lindelani’s defence on the stroke of half-time with a solo run that saw the two teams tied at 1-1 during the break.

UP continued to dominate in the second half, but they were let down by lack of supply up front as the fans called for the introduction of Mpho Nkadimeng. Khumalo heeded the call, but Nkadimeng wasn’t influential and the teams went into the penalty shootout where Tuks prevailed 4-2. @Mihlalibaleka