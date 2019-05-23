Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans at the pit-lane ahead of the second practice session in Monaco on Thursday, ahead of the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP

OEIRAS – Captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal’s squad for next month’s Nations League semi-final against Switzerland, head coach Fernando Santos announced on Thursday. Ronaldo, 34, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, missed the group stages, preferring to try and adapt to life in Juventus since moving from Real Madrid.

The Euro 2016 champions welcome the Swiss on June 5 in Porto, and the Netherlands play England in Guimaraes a day later, before a third place playoff and a final on June 9.

He lifted the Serie A title with his Italian club this season, but failed to clinch a third straight Champions League after losing to Ajax in the quarter-finals.

Head coach Fernando Santos has chosen not to call up veterans Adrien Silva, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma, and Sevilla forward Andre Silva misses out with a knee injury.

Highly-tipped Benfica uncapped youngster Joao Felix is also included alongside three other club teammates who won the Portugese league championship this season.

Portugal Squad

Goalkeepers: Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Jose Sa (Olympiakos/GRE), Rui Patricio (Wolves/ENG)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Juventus/ITA), Jose Fonte (Lille/FRA), Pepe (Porto/POR), Mario Rui (Naples/ITA), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ruben Dias (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Danilo Pereira (Porto/POR), Joao Moutinho (Wolves/ENG), Pizzi (Benfica/POR), Ruben Neves (Wolves/ENG), William Carvalho (Real Betis/ESP), Joao Felix (Benfica/POR)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Rafa Silva (Benfica/POR), Dyego Sousa (Sporting Braga/POR), Diogo Jota (Wolves/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/ITA)

AFP