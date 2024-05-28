Cristiano Ronaldo: “I don’t follow records, the records follow me”

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for the most goals in a Saudi Pro League season when he struck for the 34th and 35th time in Al Nassr's final game of the campaign. "I don't follow the records, the records follow me," the 39-year-old Portuguese forward tweeted afterwards.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star struck in first-half stoppage time and again in the 69th minute with a header as Al Nassr defeated Al Ittihad 4-2 at home on Monday. The previous record for most goals in a single season was the 34 scored by the Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2018-19.

Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐

As a footballer🔝

As an athlete 🔝

As a leader 🔝



He made AlNassr his home 💛

pic.twitter.com/OCRmdlPIEH — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 27, 2024 Ronaldo set the ball rolling in Saudi League Al Nassr were already assured of a second-placed finish, coming a distant 14 points behind champions Al Hilal.

Ronaldo joined Riyadh-based Al Nassr in December 2022, the start of an influx of overseas players to the Saudi league on lucrative contracts. Ronaldo is also likely to set a Euro record after he was named in Portugal's 26-man 2024 squad, unveiled last month by coach Roberto Martinez. The 39-year-old, five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be appearing in his 11th major international tournament.

He played his first at Euro 2004 and will be making a record sixth appearance at the men's continental championship. He collected a winner's medal in France in 2016, even though he went off injured after 25 minutes in the final. Ronaldo, who plays his club football for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, already holds the men's world record for caps (206) and international goals (128). He again proved indispensable as Portugal won all 10 of their qualifying games, scoring 36 goals and conceding two.