Cristiano Ronaldo is the modern athlete: Pele
ROME – Brazil football legend Pele has congratulated Juventus for their ninth onsecutive Serie A title win and hailed Cristiano Ronaldo, who according to him is "the modern athlete". 35-year-old Ronaldo finished as Juventus' top scorer in the league with 31 goals in 32 appearances.
"@Cristiano is the modern athlete, who shows everyone that success always comes to those who are dedicated and love what they do. Also, I would like to congratulate my fellow Brazilians @douglascosta, @alxsndro12 and @daniluiz2. Great work winning the @seriea title, @juventus," Pele wrote on Instagram.
O @cristiano é o atleta moderno, que mostra para todos que o sucesso sempre chega para quem é dedicado e ama o que faz. Ao lado dele, quero homenagear os incríveis jogadores @douglascosta, @alxsndro12 e @daniluiz2. Parabéns pelo campeonato italiano, @juventus! ⠀ ⠀ //⠀ ⠀ @Cristiano is the modern athlete, who shows everyone that success always comes to those who are dedicated and love what they do. Also, I would like to congratulate my fellow Brazilians @douglascosta, @alxsndro12 and @daniluiz2. Great work winning the @seriea title, @juventus.
Ronaldo had earlier dedicated the title victory to the victims who have suffered the most during this unprecedented times put forward by the coronavirus pandemic.
Juve got over the line on Sunday by beating Sampdoria 2-0 at home. This was their 36th title in the Italian top flight.
Ronaldo, who scored the opening goal in this encounter, took to social media to express his happiness after winning back-to-back league titles in Italy. He also sent across a heartfelt message to people who have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.
Ecco fatto! Campioni d’Italia 🥇🇮🇹💪🏼 Felicissimo per il secondo scudetto consecutivo e per continuare a costruire la storia di questo grande e splendido club. Questo titolo è dedicato a tutti i tifosi della Juve, in particolare a coloro che hanno sofferto e soffrono per la pandemia che ci ha colti tutti di sorpresa rovesciando il mondo. Non è stato facile! Il vostro coraggio, la vostra attitudine e la vostra determinazione sono state la forza di cui avevamo bisogno per affrontare questa stretta finale del campionato e lottare fino alla fine per questo titolo che appartiene a tutta l’Italia. Un grande abbraccio 👊🏼👏🏼a voi tutti! #stron9er #finoallafine
"Done! Champions of Italy. Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club," Ronaldo wrote in a post on his Instagram handle.
IANS