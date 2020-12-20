Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus crush Parma

PARMA - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, taking the season to 12 in only season to 12 in only nine games, as defending champions Juventus cruised to a 4-0 win at Parma on Saturday.

Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata were also on target although it could have been very different if Juve's 42-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon had not saved with his legs at close range from Juraj Kucka in the 15th minute.

Juventus, chasing a 10th successive title, drew level on 27 points with second-placed Inter Milan, who host Spezia on Sunday, and one behind leaders AC Milan, who visit Sassuolo.

Ronaldo's brace made the irrepressible Portuguese the league's topscorer, the 35-year-old moving two goals clear of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku as he bounced back from his penalty miss against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Parma had the first real chance when a breakaway ended with the ball being played to Kucka at the far post but his effort was stopped by Buffon.