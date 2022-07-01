Danny Jordaan enjoys global acclaim after re-appointment as SAFA president

Cape Town — After his landslide victory in the SA Football Association (SAFA) presidential race against challengers Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng, Danny Jordaan was showered with praise. The 70-year-old Jordaan left his two opponents foundering like flat fish in his slipstream, after he was chosen to head South Africa’s football governing body for a third successive term. He garnered 186 votes against Ledwaba’s 27 and Mohlabeng’s eight votes.

First to sing his praises was Gianni Infantino, president of the world governing body FIFA. “Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your recent re-election as President of the South African Football Association (SAFA),” he wrote in a note to Jordaan. “I also seize the opportunity to thank you for all your efforts, your work, and your important contribution to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in South Africa.

“Sending you and your team my best wishes for this new mandate and every success for all the challenges which lie ahead. "I look forward, dear President, to continuing to work with you for the growth and prosperity of football in South Africa in the years to come.” The Japan Football Association President Tashima Kohzo, who serves as a FIFA executive member, said the voting outcome was an indication of the trust that Jordaan enjoys in the country's football fraternity.

“,It is the proof of the trust placed in you by your football family to stay at the helm of SAFA for three terms," said Kohzo, a former Japanese national team player. "I am more than certain that the South African Football Association will further flourish across your country under your continued leadership and determination. "While the world situation remains unstable, we look forward to working with you for the betterment of our game which will bring joy and hope to the people in the spirit of solidarity of the world football family."

Răzvan Burleanu, President of the Romanian Football Federation, who has also been elected to serve a third term recently, sent Jordaan a short text, saying: 'Congratulations President'. Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation who has been in the news of late for all the wrong reasons, also weighed in with an SMS note: 'Congratulations Danny for the elections. I wish you a very successful mandate!' The Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser H Almisehal, who also sits on the board of the Olympic Committee, said he hoped that Jordaan's next term will bring about improved cooperation between the two federations.

“We are confident that your re-election will keep bringing stability and development to football in your country and beyond,” said Almisehal. “While looking forward to meaningful cooperation among our federations, please accept, dear President Jordaan, my most sincere regards.” Several other African federations sent on well wishes.

Umbro South Africa, who supplies kit and football equipment to the national team and several clubs, also congratulated Jordaan. “The extension of your tenure is a clear acknowledgement of the confidence you hold as a custodian of South African football, your unfailing commitment to the advancement of the game and its administration, and the quality of leadership you have provided to SAFA over the last decade,” said Umbro South Africa chairman Brian Katzen. “Best wishes as you move ahead to your third term. May it be filled with continued and constructive success.”